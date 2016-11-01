This is going to be spectacular. Call it a “Girls Night Out.” Call it a “Moms Night Out.” Call it at “Slumber Party.” We call it Pajama Jam 2017!

Saturday & Sunday, January 28/29 || Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

Plan now for lots of pampering – hors d’oeuvres, shopping, entertainment, dancing, games, prizes and a lot of fun with your best girlfriends.

Pajama Jam 2017 begins with check-in at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th, a full evening of fun and entertainment and Pajama Jam gifts. Sleep (if you can) and then enjoy a wonderful breakfast buffet on Sunday morning prepared and catered by bleu events.

Choose your girlfriends and book your “Pajama Jam” room package now – just $150, plus tax, for up to four people. It includes includes t-shirts, tote bags with goodies, plus full access to the party! Must be 21 or older to attend.

Pajama Jam 2017 is now SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone who have already booked! See you in January!

If you were unable to book, but would like to be notified about potential room openings, please fill out the form below and we will contact you on a first come, first serve basis.

Special thanks to our breakfast buffet hosts, bleu events

Additional Sponsor Information TBA